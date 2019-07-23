Boulder CBD firm Weller raises $3M

BOULDER — Weller Inc., a Boulder-based CBD-infused food and beverage products brand, has completed a $3-million funding round led by Brand Foundry Ventures.

“The most recent round of funding will fuel increased sales and marketing efforts, as well as assist in scaling production to help meet the high demand for Weller products,” according to a company news release.

Additional investment in the funding round came from LivWell Ventures, Great Oak Ventures, CanopyBoulder, 7Thirty Capital, Justin’s founder Justin Gold and Presence Marketing founder Bill Weiland.

“Finding partners who are committed to our vision of convenient, delicious CBD products with uncompromising standards will ensure that quality still has a place in this explosive and emerging category,” Weller co-founder John Simmons said in a prepared statement. “We’re rapidly expanding distribution and look forward to accelerating our growth with Brand Foundry Ventures and our additional investors. Our national retail footprint has increased to over 1,000 stores; we’re seeing a huge wave of interest from retailers across all channels of trade.”