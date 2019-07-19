GREELEY — The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Jaime Henning as its new president and CEO.

Henning is currently senior director at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in Nebraska, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has been with the Lincoln Chamber since 1999.

She is expected to start in early September, according to a press release from the Chamber Friday afternoon.

“Upon meeting community leadership, board members and staff we knew this was a perfect fit,” Henning said in the statement. “I look forward to ensuring the Greeley area continues to be a region on the move with a pro-business environment and to advocating for the economic vibrancy of the community.”

Executive search firm Waverly Partners and the Chamber’s Executive Committee, chaired by Bryce Jacobson of the Greeley Tribune, conducted a nationwide search for a new CEO.

“I’m excited to have someone with Jaime’s vast amount of experience to champion, advocate and promote commerce in the Greeley area,” Jacobson said in a prepared statement. “Her experience, specifically in fundraising, policy and developing young professionals are the skills I’m most excited about.”

Henning succeeds Sarah MacQuiddy, a 20-year veteran of the Chamber and its president and CEO for the past 15 years. She announced her retirement in February.