Loveland creates new economic development website

LOVELAND — Business owners and managers who view Loveland as a location to launch, expand or relocate have a new gateway for information and resources at www.LovelandEconomicDevelopment.org.

The web portal built by the city of Loveland Economic Development Department presents opportunities to tap current commercial real estate information, gather data on Loveland and the Northern Colorado region, and explore information on how Loveland can help foster a better business climate.

“Government websites might contain a lot of information, but few are as business-friendly or as practical as the one we now offer,” Kelly Jones, Loveland economic development director, said in announcing the new website. “Our goal is to provide the quickest, most accurate and most useful information to business owners or operators, whether they call Loveland home or have Loveland in mind.”

The website offers a broad, regional view of opportunities for business success. Its tools include:

A data-driven map feature that provides property search information, descriptions of available transportation and utility infrastructure, incentive zones and other information.

Current community demographic and economic data, focused on Loveland but expanding to include a “laborshed” area encompassing most of Larimer and Weld counties.

Resource packages tailored to new businesses, relocating businesses or those choosing to remain and expand.

Descriptions of business incentives, including cash assistance, available through the Loveland Economic Development Department and ways to access them.

Information, plus dozens of links, pertaining to educational, cultural and entertainment resources in Loveland and the region.

“Having all of our demographic and economic data paired with a powerful property search tool allows our users to put together a package of options that makes sense for them,” said Jack Hill, business expansion and retention specialist for the Loveland Economic Development Department.

“We have strived to make business assistance easy for our clients by housing this wealth of information in a single, readily accessible place.”