United contractor loses contract, lays off 439

DENVER — PrimeFlight Aviation Services Inc., which contracts with United Airlines at Denver International Airport, is terminating its contact effective Sept. 18 and laying off 439 workers.

The company, a division of the Carlyle Group (Nasdaq: CG) and based at Sugar Land, Texas, reported the pending layoffs to the state of Colorado under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. It said that some or all of the workers might be hired by the company that takes over the services provided through the expiring contract.

PrimeFlight provides aircraft, passenger and security services. The jobs affected are cabin appearance workers and supervisors, the general manager of the operation, a field auditor, inventory control operations manager, wheelchair dispatcher, recruiters, safety personnel and related positions, according to the notice.

Erin Benson Scharra, spokeswoman for United Airlines, said United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines, will begin performing cabin appearance work for United flights at DIA starting in October.

“UGE has demonstrated outstanding performance and will help us elevate the overall travel experience for our customers at DEN — where we are now proud to offer over 500 daily flights,” she said in a statement offered in response to BizWest questions.

She said some PrimeFlight employees may be absorbed by UGE but was not specific as to how many. She did not say whether United is taking similar actions at other airports where it has operations.