Cycling-themed restaurant opens in Boulder

BOULDER — Luminaries of the cycling world were on hand Wednesday for the grand opening of Strade Bianche Cafe, a new bike-themed Boulder restaurant by chef Fabio Flagiello.

Flagiello was previously the executive chef at Bacaro Venetian Taverna and owner of Pastavino.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

The 60-seat Strade Bianche Cafe features “fresh homemade pasta dishes and is adorned with cycling memorabilia, including vintage jerseys, bikes, photographs, and posters autographed by world champions and Boulder-based cycling professionals,” according to a restaurant news release.

Notable attendees at the grand opening included former Women’s Tour de France champion Marianne Martin, former US National Cycling champion Thomas Prehn, US Women’s National Cyclocross champion Kristin Weber and reigning IRONMAN American and European champion Rudy Von Berg, the release said.