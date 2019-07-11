Advanced Energy Industries signs distribution deal in Germany

FORT COLLINS — Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) has signed an agreement to sell products in central Europe through a German distributor.

In a press release, the Fort Collins-based semiconductor said it now stocks its Ultimod, CoolX and Xsolo power supply lines with EMTRON electronic GmbH in Nauheim, Germany.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

In an emailed statement, Greg Provenzano, senior vice president of industrial technology at Advanced Energy, said the company already sells directly in Germany and Switzerland and sells through distributors in Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Provenzano declined to say how much revenue or sales growth the company expects from the deal, but said Germany is the company’s largest market country in Europe.