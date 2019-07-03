Land for proposed World Trade Center Denver project sells for $13.5 million

DENVER — Two parcels of land in Denver’s River North Art District sold for $13.5 million last week in connection with the proposed World Trade Center Denver project.
BusinessDen reports two partnered companies in Denver and Chicago closed sales on 3860 Blake St. and 3823 Walnut St. and intend to start construction in the fourth quarter this year.
