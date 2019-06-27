Homebuilder buys Downtown Superior parcels

SUPERIOR — A series of parcels in Superior’s Downtown Superior development have been purchased by an affiliate of Arvada-based residential builder Remington Homes for $7.55 million.

The properties were sold by RC Superior LLC, an entity associated with the Downtown Superior project’s developer Ranch Capital. Downtown Superior, slated to become the main commercial and residential center in the town, is planned eventually to include as many as 1,400 homes and 800,000 square feet of commercial space.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

Boulder County property records show that Remington Homes — which, along with Denver-based Wonderland Homes, serves as one of Downtown Superior’s existing home builders — purchased a series of lots between U.S. Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard near Superior’s Sport Stable. Those lots are located within Downtown Superior’s Block 25, which encompasses about 6 acres, Superior planning documents show.

Remington Homes’ upcoming construction phase within the Downtown Superior development includes three- and four-bedroom townhomes that range in size from 1,740 to 2,253 square feet, according to the home builder’s website.

Funding for the land purchase appears to coming from investors in Remington Homes affiliate Wadsworth Capital IV investors. The company filed a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May that noted the company had recently raised $7.6 million, a sum very close to the price paid for the Superior land.

The SEC filing shows the funds were raised in support of a residential real estate project. There were 32 equity investors involved in the deal, according to the filing.

Guillaume Pouchot is listed on SEC documents as the manager of Wadsworth Capital IV LLC, an entity registered to the address of Remington Homes’ Arvada headquarters. He is also listed as the registered agent of that entity in Colorado Secretary of State documents.