Index: April pot prices hit historic lows

BOULDER — Cannabis prices were lower in April than when the BDS Analytics Cannabis Retail Price Index began tracking pot prices in January 2018.

The CPI, a benchmark of retail sales of cannabis products across legalized markets calculated by BDS Analytics, was 96.86 in April, the most recent month with available data. The index uses January 2018 sales as a baseline at 100.

April prices were down 6 percent from the same month last year and down 3 percent from March 2019.

“The index score is positive for ingestibles and topicals, two categories that have seen inflation thanks to a higher proportion of sales attributed to CBD specific products that cost considerably more than THC-only varieties,” according to the CPI report. “All other product categories including flower, vape, pre-rolled joints, and dabbable concentrates all have negative CPI scores, which is indicative of falling prices as compared to January 2018.”

Sales at legal dispensaries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon sold a total $574.4 million in product. That’s up 13 percent compared to April 2018.