CU will offer new biomedical engineering degrees

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Board of Regents approved a plan this week to launch a series of new undergraduate and graduate biomedical engineering degree programs.

“Through these bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, students will have the chance to pursue classes from across the university, across engineering, biology and mathematics,” according to a CU news release. “The goal, organizers say, is to tap into a medical world that increasingly gears treatments to individuals and depends on rapidly evolving technologies.”

These new degrees, which could be offered as soon as fall 2020, are the first of their kind for the CU system and CU Boulder is the only college in the state to offer them.

“This initiative within the College of Engineering and Applied Science is well matched to our campus strengths in biomedicine, health and life sciences and should further strengthen educational and research collaborations in these areas across campus, in particular with the Department of Integrative Physiology, the BioFrontiers Institute and the Department of Biochemistry,” Moore said.