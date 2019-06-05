Advanced Energy to open facility in Israel

FORT COLLINS — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a Fort Collins-based power and control technologies firm, is opening a new facility in Caesarea, Israel.

The 6,500-square-foot facility will include office space, a service and repair center, and research and development labs.

“Our new facility in Israel underscores our commitment to enhancing service and support for our customers,” Advanced Energy CEO Yuval Wasserman said in a prepared statement. “In addition to bringing AE closer to our existing customers, our local presence provides us with the opportunity to expand our customer base in both the semiconductors and industrial sectors, and within Israel’s fast-growing high-tech market. It also positions us to further collaborate with technology centers of innovation in the country.”

Advanced Energy has existing international operations in nations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Japan and China.