Maxar wins study contract with NRO

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) has been awarded a study contract with the National Reconnaissance Office that will enable the U.S. government to gain a greater understanding of Maxar’s current and future commercial imagery capabilities. The one-year contract will enable the NRO to determine what Maxar can do to collect, process and deliver satellite imagery.

Maxar, which recently merged all its operations including DigitalGlobe in Longmont into the singular brand Maxar, also recently received a contract to build the lunar Gateway, an moon-orbiting space vehicle that ultimately will be used in manned missions to Mars.

Also as previously announced, Maxar signed a three-year extension of its existing EnhancedView Service Level Agreement with the NRO in November 2018, reinforcing the U.S. government’s continuing demand for commercial imagery.

“This new study contract with the NRO, coupled with our recent EnhancedView agreement, demonstrates that the U.S. government recognizes the value of procuring commercial satellite imagery both now and into the future,” Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO, said in a prepared statement. “For nearly 20 years, Maxar has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government, delivering commercial capabilities with superior quality, cost and reliability. We are proud to support the U.S. government mission and look forward to continuing to work with the NRO as it increasingly adopts commercial imagery.”