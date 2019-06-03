Realtors at Hayden Outdoors outstanding in their fields

WINDSOR — It takes a very specialized knowledge base and skill set to sell farms, ranches and recreational properties. The real estate brokers at Hayden Outdoors — more than 65 of them in nine states — are experts in their field, so to speak.

It all started 43 years ago in Hays, Kan. Leo Hayden partnered with farmers and ranchers to sell their properties. The company grew steadily, and in the late 1990s, Leo’s sons Dax and Seth joined the family business, and today they work alongside their Dad as managing partner and broker partner, respectively. All three of the Haydens are licensed in multiple states: from Oklahoma to Utah and Montana and most of the states in between.

With 20 local agents based out of the Windsor office, the team has never been busier.

Hayden Outdoors has seen 88 percent growth over the past year. But it’s not the farms and ranches that are driving much of the growth. It’s second properties.

“Demand for recreational properties along the Front Range of Colorado helped to stimulate land sales,” Dax Hayden said, “and good lending rates and population growth have kept rural home sales at a fevered pace.”

Marketing is a very important component of any real estate brokerage. “For Sale” signs of rural properties are off the beaten path, and therefore not seen with the same frequency of in-town properties. Hayden Outdoors is employing a unique tactic to overcome that. Next January, their self-produced television program, “Life on the Land,” will start airing on RFD-TV. The cable channel, focusing on agribusiness and rural lifestyles, reaches more than 50 million households throughout the United States. Locally, RFD-TV can be seen on satellite providers Dish Network and DirecTV, but also is available through online services Roku and Sling TV.

Hayden Outdoors Real Estate LLC

501 Main St., Unit A

Windsor, CO 80550

970-674-1990

haydenoutdoors.com

Dax Hayden, managing partner

Founded: 1976

Employees: 20

Primary service: Real estate

Growth: 88%

“Life on the Land” is in production now, with three completed episodes in the can and 13 planned to air in Q1 and repeating in Q2. The program is an in-depth look at the life of large-property landowners and offers insight on how Hayden Outdoors’ brokers work with their clients. It will feature properties that are currently on the market and outstanding properties with which Hayden brokers have worked. It’s less reality show and more observational documentary, capturing the spontaneity and uninhibited flow of life and events as they happen in a typical day of a Hayden Outdoors broker.

Over the next few years, Hayden Outdoors plans on growing its team of agents and licensure in up to three more states, and developing proprietary property syndication tools to increase sales efficiency.

What else makes this brokerage so unique?

“We love the outdoors and appreciate representing the types of real estate our agents would love to own themselves,” Dax Hayden said. “Many of our agents spend most of their time in the great outdoors and sellers appreciate that we’re knowledgeable about these types of properties.”

And that’s a wrap.

