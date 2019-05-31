PRPA member agreement extended 40 years

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority’s owner communities — Loveland, Longmont, Fort Collins and Estes Park — have signed an extension to the organic contract extending the life of Platte River through 2060. New power supply agreements were also executed, running concurrently with the organic contract.

PRPA is a regional wholesale electrical power provider with a major power plant located north of Fort Collins.

“Platte River has served our Northern Colorado communities very well for the past 45 years and will continue to move the organization forward,” Todd Jirsa, Estes Park mayor and board chair of Platte River, said in signing the extension. “I’m pleased to help move everyone toward a new energy future.”

“The collaborative bond between Platte River and our owner communities has been very strong since we began operations in 1973,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, “and we are honored for the opportunity to continue serving our owner communities for years to come.”

The organic contract, initially executed in 1975, established Platte River as a political subdivision authorized to provide wholesale power to its owner communities. The power supply agreements are the agreements under which Platte River provides power to the owner communities. Extending these agreements through 2060 will provide long-term stability for Platte River to make needed business decisions.

The agreements included a few changes:

A provision allowing third-party energy providers to site solar generating capacity on customer property and to sell output to the customer.

Changing the metering point at substations to prepare for a wholesale electricity market.

Creating a mechanism for routine updating of the supply agreements to reflect changes in the electric industry.

Updating the description of the delivery substations.

“The updated PSA will now enable our owner communities to provide their customers with greater energy resource flexibility and help us pursue opportunities with a regional energy market, which is necessary to achieve our non-carbon energy goals,” said Frisbie.

The organic contract and PSAs took effect immediately upon the signatures of the mayors and Frisbie.