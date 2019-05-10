Boulder Startup Week celebrates 10 years of fostering entrepreneurship

BOULDER — Boulder Startup Week kicks off Monday in its 10th year of educating, connecting and celebrating local entrepreneurs.

The week-long program, spread across multiple venues in Boulder, will feature 1,000 speakers and 350 different events, all free and open to the public. Most of those events will be unique from those held in previous years.

“There are a lot of interesting and fun new additions,” said Boulder Startup Week founder Andrew Hyde.

The week will feature marquee events such as a fireside chat with the founders of Zayo, a nonprofit pitch competition, Ignite Boulder and Boomtown Accelerator’s Demo Day.

Other program topics include blockchain, side hustles, cannabis, robotics, food, health and emerging technologies. Attendees will have access to mentorship and coaching opportunities from a host of leaders in the startup space.

“It’s really known for being inclusive,” Hyde said. “You don’t have to be part of any particular industry — everyone is welcome.”

Hyde said he expects the events to draw about 10,000 attendees, which is the typical crowd size for the week.

Boulder Startup Week organizers pride themselves on their independent attitude toward entrepreneurship.

“I founded it as sort of this counter culture conference,” Hyde said. “Over the years we have proven that entrepreneurs can throw a great event together while maintaining their independence.”

While Boulder Startup Week has grown and evolved over the past decade, “it had maintained that bootstrap feeling,” he said.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit boulderstartupweek.com.