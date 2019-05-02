FedEx facility in Johnstown sold to investor for $13.4M

JOHNSTOWN — The FedEx ground distribution center at 3870 Ronald Reagan Boulevard was recently sold for $13.4 million.

The seller was ARCP FE Johnstown CO LLC, according to Larimer County public records. That entity is registered to the address of Phoenix-based real estate investment and property management firm VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER).

According to VEREIT’s online property portfolio, the company owns several other local commercial and retail spaces including IHOP restaurants in Greeley and Loveland and a General Electric office in Longmont.

The buyer of the nearly 100,000-square-foot FedEx building was ILPT Properties LLC, an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), a real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Newton, Mass.

Public records show the property was last sold by Jones FTC LLC in October 2014 for nearly $14.8 million.