Foothills Rotary wins Vision Maker Award

FORT COLLINS — Project Self-Sufficiency, a Larimer County nonprofit that works to help people achieve self-sufficiency, has recognized the Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club as the 2019 recipient of the Vision Maker Award.

“At Project Self-Sufficiency, we have the bold vision that every low-income, single parent in Larimer County is self powered to become self-sufficient,” said Tracy Mead, executive director, in a prepared statement. “We know that we cannot accomplish this vision alone, and we rely on the expertise and resources of our community partners to leverage our impact. We have many partners, including donors, nonprofit organizations, government, educational institutions, investors, businesses, and volunteers. The Project Self-Sufficiency Vision Maker Award celebrates an organization, business or person who has been instrumental in advancing our mission.”

The Foothills Rotary Club received the award at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Annual Community Luncheon.

“Post-secondary education is increasingly necessary to obtain living-wage employment. Post-secondary education is also increasingly expensive,” Mead said. “Students with children have significant unmet financial need beyond that of traditional students. Scholarships are essential in addressing that need. The Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club has partnered with Project Self-Sufficiency for 20 years. Its ongoing commitment to providing scholarships over that time has had remarkable impact on our single parents’ ability to successfully complete school and launch their careers. Often funding participants for multiple semesters, its vision demonstrates a deep understanding of the unique challenges single-parent students face.”