Defense contractor wins multi-year military project

COLORADO SPRINGS — Defense contractor Vectrus Inc. will participate in a major U.S. defense project involving multiple contractors.
The Gazette reported that Vectrus will have a part of the $82 million project that extends over 10 years and involves worldwide regional commands. The contractors will provide basic services to the military commands including medical and emergency, food, shelter, water and more to U.S. troops stationed overseas.
