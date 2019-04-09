Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Knight Nicastro expands to Illinois

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Knight Nicastro LLC, a Boulder-based law firm with offices in Colorado, Missouri and Montana, has opened new offices in Chicago and Peoria, Ill.

Five new attorneys joined the firm with the new offices:  Stephen Heine, Richard Sikes, Matthew Jardine, Susannah Price and Mallory Sanzeri.

“Our offices are strategically located throughout the middle of the nation to represent clients in any jurisdiction,” Chad Knight, member of Knight Nicastro, said in a prepared statement. “With offices in Colorado, Kansas City and Montana, Illinois was a natural next step for us.”

