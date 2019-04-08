Longmont Economic Development Partnership to host entrepreneurship event

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership and the Longmont Community Foundation are hosting an event April 17 to provide the public with information on a new business accelerator program that will soon be offered in the city: Entrepreneurship for All.

The event is free and will be held at the Xilinx Retreat Center, 3100 Logic Drive.

“Entrepreneurship for All is accelerating economic and social impact through inclusive entrepreneurship in emerging communities,” according to a Longmont EDP email. The program’s “core motivation is to enable more people in our country to share in the prosperity of our time and to counteract the alarming trend toward income inequality in our country.”

To register, visit longmont.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1033