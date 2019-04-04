Sen. Michael Bennet diagnosed with prostate cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Wednesday night revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Bennet is expected to have surgery later this month.

The news was first reported by Mike Littwin of The Colorado Independent online news site. Bennet’s office released the following statement:

“Late last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good. During the upcoming Senate recess, I will have surgery in Colorado and return to work following a brief recovery.

“The work we have in front of us to restore a politics that is worthy of our kids and grandkids has never been more important. This unanticipated hurdle only reinforces how strongly I feel about contributing to the larger conversation about the future of our country, and I am even more committed to drive that conversation in a positive direction.”

Bennet has been exploring a run for president and would join former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and more than 15 other candidates already campaigning. Littwin reported that if Bennet is free of cancer after the surgery, he will join the race.