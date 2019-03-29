SunTech Drive announces new partnership

BOULDER — SunTech Drive LLC, a solar power electronics company, entered into a strategic partnership with Pentair.

New Pentair Pentek solar drives will be powered by SunTech technology. The new solar drives are available to order in North America.

SunTech makes solar drives, which are electronic boxes that connect solar panels to what is being powered by solar energy. In this case, SunTech’s drives are powering solar water pumps that can be used for bringing water out of wells.

“We can convert most any traditional water pump to solar,” Jeff Lints, vice president of business development for SunTech, told BizWest. “That’s something that’s never been done before. We built a better mousetrap.”

Pentair makes water solutions, including pumps, for homes, businesses and industries. The Pentair Pentek Solar Drive PSD15 and PSD30 models are solar-powered variable speed drives that integrate SuchTech Drive’s solar control platform into Pentair’s Pentek variable speed drive technology.

“We are very excited to form our partnership with Pentair, one of the largest providers of industrial and residential pumps in the U.S.,” Lints said in a prepared statement. “Through this OEM partnership, SunTech will dramatically expand our reach into groundwater applications by leveraging the Pentair distributors and dealer network.”

Along with the solar drives for pumps, SunTech makes other technology, such as blending solar and alternating current grid power to offset grid consumption and eliminate peak-demand charges.

The new Pentair Pentek Solar Drives include alternating current motors and will allow customers to use pumps they currently stock.

“At Pentair, we strive to deliver smart, sustainable water solutions to our customers,” said Bob Miller, senior vice president of Pentair Flow Technologies, in a prepared statement. “The collaboration with SunTech Drive provides an innovative new motor drive architecture that, coupled with Pentair’s world class pumps, will now offer a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solar pumping solution for our customers.”

SunTech is an Innosphere client and participating in its Scaleup Program for high-growth companies.