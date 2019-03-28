Women of Distinction: Yvonne Myers, health systems director, Columbine Health Systems

“My title, health systems director, doesn’t really say what I do,” said Yvonne Myers of Columbine Health Systems. And then she rattled off everything she does for the long-term health care facility.

“I manage all marketing and communications, including our graphic/website team,” she said. “I supervise the patio-home development and staff and oversee our hospital liaison team. I support social services and activities, our 14-van transportation system, and our assisted- and independent-living facilities. I work closely with our clinical, HR, and A/R directors to ensure smooth client transitions into and throughout our system. I speak at every new employee orientation and our nursing-assistant education classes about person-centered care and our philosophy of ‘the patient first, then staff, and then the dollars.’ ”

She’s a very busy woman.

Myers is this year’s Women of Distinction leading lady honoree. She will receive the recognition at the BizWest Women of Distinction breakfast on April 2, 7:30 a.m., at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Loveland.

Since starting with Columbine Health Systems in 1990, she’s seen the company grow from five businesses with 380 employees to 22 businesses with more than 1,600 on the payroll. After graduating from Colorado State University with a degree in human development and family studies, she got her first job in the field as an activity director for a nursing home, thinking she’d only stay in the field for six months. Now, more than 30 years later, she’s still in the industry and said she loves it more each day.

Serving those who have paved the way for her is important, Myers said, and helping to ensure pain-free aging and dignity in the last years of life is paramount. “This population speaks to me.”

Perhaps what sparked her desire to serve her community was a visit to a city council meeting as a junior high student. “Just sitting there and watching volunteer citizens making decisions about their community — I never knew that happened,” she said. “But seeing people taking their interests and talents and passions to make a difference in their community? I thought, ‘well, yeah, I’ll be doing that.’ ”

In addition to everything she’s done with Columbine Health Systems, Myers has held board positions or volunteered for organizations such as the President’s External Advisory Council on the Status of Women at CSU, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, The Coloradoan editorial board, Larimer County Emergency Health-care Coalition, UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation, United Way of Larimer County, Poudre School District, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce — and the list goes on to fill an 11-page curriculum vitae.

Making a daily difference for Columbine’s clients and staff is what matters most to Myers, she said.

She remembers one day in particular, early in her career. As the activity director, she delivered mail to residents, which always delighted them. She handed an envelope to a woman and was told about an hour later that the woman had passed away. That taught Myers how precious life is and to live it to its fullest — a mission she exemplifies as Leading Lady.

