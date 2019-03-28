Judge upends environmental review of drilling

A federal judge has upended oil and gas drilling activity in the upper North Fork Valley near Grand Junction. The judge said the environmental reviews for proposed drilling did not take into account indirect impacts of the drilling, such as effects of burning oil by consumers.
The judge from the District Court of Colorado said review by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service was inadequate, according to a report in the Grand Junction Sentinel.
The judge stopped short of ordering remedies.
