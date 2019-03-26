Wana Brands adds products to disposable vape line

BOULDER — Wana Brands has added four new flavors to its disposable vape line, doubling its offerings in that product line.

New flavors include Sativa Lemon, Indica Grapefruit, Hybrid Berry and 1:1 Rose Gold. Those flavors launched the original four in the fall of 2018: Sativa Diesel, Indica Kush, Hybrid Haze and Balanced 1:1 CBD/ THC.

Wana’s disposable vapes are made with a proprietary blend of terpenes and are certified organic, GMO-free, filler-free and food grade. Each vape includes 300 mg of concentrate in a leak-proof pen calibrated to vaporize at a safe temperature. The pens are “pull to activate” with no buttons to press.

“Wana has always been very interested in vapes as one of the fastest growing categories in the sector. However most available options contained inferior oil and inferior batteries, especially in disposable vapes,” Nancy Whiteman, founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Wana’s disposable vape line answers all of these needs. When developing the Wana Disposable Vape line, we were singularly focused on consumer desires and providing the highest quality oil.”

After launching in November 2018, Wana’s vapes have already skyrocketed to being the No. 2 disposable vape brand sold in Colorado, the company said in a news statement, citing data from BDS Analytics.

Wana said it has plans to add to its vape line with cartridges. Earlier this month, the company announced a new product line: tinctures.