FirstNet to develop experience program at its lab in Boulder

JACKSON, Miss. and BOULDER — FirstNet, or the First Responder Network Authority, is developing an experience program in conjunction with the FirstNet Innovation and Test Lab in Boulder to introduce first responders to current and future technologies available to them through hands-on experience.

FirstNet is an independent authority within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Its goal is to establish, operate and maintain a public safety broadband network.

To help with the experience program, the authority has established a memorandum of understanding with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to drive innovation for rural emergency medical care and response.

FirstNet gathered to develop a road map and guide to its financial investments at a board meeting held in Jackson, Miss. The full road map will be released in June.

“This is the only nationwide broadband network that public safety has a voice in,” Edward Horowitz, board chair, said in a prepared statement. “From the earliest consultation days through the launch of the network, public safety has been and will continue to be at the center of everything we do. As we strive to fully realize the promise of FirstNet, we are engaging with public safety to chart a path forward for the network. Using their feedback, our road map will advance the network and guide our investments over the next several years and beyond.”

The First Responder Network Authority Innovation and Test Laboratory is based in Boulder. It’s a state-of-the-art lab where the authority and AT&T can test public safety functionality and features unique to the FirstNet broadband network.