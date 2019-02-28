SCL Health, Zocdoc partner on real-time appointment booking

BROOMFIELD — SCL Health, a Broomfield-based health system, has partnered with digital health information and service provider New York-based Zocdoc Inc. to offer real-time online appointment booking and verified physician reviews.

This partnership with Zocdoc is the first for a health system in Colorado, according to an SCL Health news release.

Through this partnership, patients will be able to find and digitally schedule appointments with participating SCL Health providers any time of day, even when the office is closed, the release said.

“Since launching just a few weeks ago, hundreds of patients have already used Zocdoc to access SCL Health providers. We are excited to be able to offer this service to help our communities find the care they need quickly,” SCL Health chief clinic officer JP Valin said in a prepared statement. “Partnering with Zocdoc advances SCL Health’s mission to provide easy access to high quality, person-centered care.”