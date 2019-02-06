Courtyard by Marriott opening this month at Centerra

LOVELAND — A new 102-room, 67,000-square-foot Courtyard by Marriott hotel is set to open Feb. 15 in Loveland’s Centerra master-planned development.

The four-story hotel developed by McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. and Stonebridge Companies is located at 6106 Sky Pond Drive near U.S. Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34.

This is the fourth hotel to be built in Centerra.

“We’re pleased to enhance Centerra’s collection of hospitality options,” David Crowder, general manager of Centerra and vice president of community development for McWhinney, said in a prepared statement.. “Centerra is the heart of northern Colorado and increasing capacity in response to the region’s continued demand for hospitality services is paramount to maintaining its position as a premier destination for business and leisure travelers alike.”