Boulder Chamber names Celebration of Leadership honorees

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has released its list of 2019 Celebration of Leadership honorees.

  • Ariel Solomon of Premier Mortgage Group has been named the Virginia Patterson Business Leader of the Year.
  • Mardi Moore of Out Boulder County is the recipient of the Impact Award.
  • High Precision Devices is the Entrepreneur of the Year.
  • St. Vrain Valley School District has been named Innovative Business of the Year.
  • Alyssa Harding of Justin’s has been named Rising Star.
  • Larry Gold of SomaLogic is the recipient of the Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Celebration of Leadership will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on March 6 at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. in Boulder.

Those interested in attending can register online.

 

