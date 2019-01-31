Boulder Chamber names Celebration of Leadership honorees

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has released its list of 2019 Celebration of Leadership honorees.
- Ariel Solomon of Premier Mortgage Group has been named the Virginia Patterson Business Leader of the Year.
- Mardi Moore of Out Boulder County is the recipient of the Impact Award.
- High Precision Devices is the Entrepreneur of the Year.
- St. Vrain Valley School District has been named Innovative Business of the Year.
- Alyssa Harding of Justin’s has been named Rising Star.
- Larry Gold of SomaLogic is the recipient of the Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Celebration of Leadership will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on March 6 at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. in Boulder.
Those interested in attending can register online.
