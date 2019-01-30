Manufacturing awards nominations now open

DENVER — The Colorado Manufacturing Awards has opened nominations for its fourth annual program, culminating in an awards reception and presentation on April 4 in Denver at the Cable Center on the University of Denver campus. Nominations close Friday, Feb. 15.

The CMAs recognize outstanding manufacturing companies across 12 industries and the supply chain. The program is co-presented by CompanyWeek, digital media and events focusing on manufacturing, and Manufacturer’s Edge (the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partner in Colorado). Three finalists from each industry category will be recognized throughout March and winners announced at the April 4 event.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

The CMAs have tapped into Colorado’s network of industry trade and support groups to reach out to companies and participate in programming.

“The trade associations do such great work, so it’s been great to work with them to recognize the great companies that comprise their memberships,” said Manufacturer’s Edge CEO Tom Bugnitz in a press release. “The companies have something in common — they all have great employees and make great products — and we’ve tapped into the shared experiences and challenges that all manufacturers have, regardless of industry.”

Companies can be nominated in one of 12 industry award categories:

Aerospace/Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Bioscience/Medical Manufacturer of the Year

Outstanding Outdoor Industry Brand

Outstanding Craft Brewer

Outstanding Craft Distiller

Outstanding Food Brand/Co-Packer

Industrial & Equipment Manufacturer of the Year

Contract Manufacturer of the Year

Builder/Construction Company of the Year

Outstanding Cannabis Manufacturer

Outstanding Consumer/Lifestyle Brand

Energy Manufacturer of the Year

Association and trade groups involved with the awards are: