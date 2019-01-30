Home » Industry News » Technology

Inscripta raises $30 million in capital

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER — Inscripta Inc., a gene-editing technology company, has raised $30 million in capital.

The funding, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form D dated Jan. 17, comes from the company’s existing investors.

In 2018, the Boulder-based company raised $85.5 million, according to a news release. The company raised more than $55 million in February 2018. The funding is an expansion of a Series C round. Investors include Venrock, Foresite, Mérieux Développement, Paladin Capital Group, MLS Capital and NanoDimension.

In September, Inscripta acquired Solana Biosciences.

BOULDER — Inscripta Inc., a gene-editing technology company, has raised $30 million in capital.

The funding, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form D dated Jan. 17, comes from the company’s existing investors.

In 2018, the Boulder-based company raised $85.5 million, according to a news release. The company raised more than $55 million in February 2018. The funding is an expansion of a Series C round. Investors include Venrock, Foresite, Mérieux Développement, Paladin Capital Group, MLS Capital and NanoDimension.

In September, Inscripta acquired Solana Biosciences.


 