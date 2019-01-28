Partner in VFLA architecture firm dies in Mexico

FORT COLLINS — Justin Larson, a partner in the architectural firm Vaught Frye Larson Aronson Architects Inc., has died in a motorcycle accident on the Baha Peninsula of Mexico.

Larson, 45, died on Tuesday, Jan. 22, while on vacation with his wife and friends. As of Friday, funeral arrangements had not been made and he had not been returned to Fort Collins.

“Justin was a phenomenal business partner and architect,” his partner Chris Aronson said. “I feel so proud to have practiced and helped grow such an already established firm founded by Frank Vaught and Joe Frye. They set a strong foundation for us to work from. Architecture wasn’t a job for him; it was a way of life. He shared his passion for architecture with all of us at VFLA and Ripley Design and was a great mentor and leader to us all.”

Aronson said Larson was particularly proud of his design of the Windsor Town Hall, which won him the 2010 Governor’s Choice award. “He truly wanted the best for the communities and clients he worked with,” Aronson said.

Other projects that he particularly liked were the Magnolia Lofts in Fort Collins, custom homes such as the Hatfield residence and Macintosh residence, and 2243 Centre Avenue Office Building (a Leed certified building),..

“He had a passion for working in Wyoming,” Aronson said. The firm has a Cheyenne office in addition to Fort Collins. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center was his design, Aronson said.

Larson was originally from Montana and earned his degree from Montana State University. The Vaught Frye Architects firm merged with Larson’s firm, JCL Architecture, in 2011. Aronson joined as a partner in 2014.