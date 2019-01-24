Wyoming makes move in virtual currency world

CHEYENNE – Wyoming has begun the process of establishing itself as business center in the world of blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency.

The legislature is considering a bill that would make the state the first in the union to create property rights for people who own cryptocurrency under law.

The Wyoming Business Report wrote that the bill is part of the state’s effort to diversify its economy by making it a friendly place for virtual business interests.

Senate File 125 would expand existing law to include cryptocurrency, just like the law now protects traditional money assets.