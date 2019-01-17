RLR names additional partner to firm

FORT COLLINS — RLR Certified Public Accountants & Advisors LLP, a professional and non-profit accounting, taxation and small business advisory service, has promoted Patrick Roesler to the partnership in the firm.

Roesler’s appointment was effective Jan. 1. He started with the firm in November 2013 and operates out of the firm’s Greeley/Evans office serving clients in Northern Colorado.

Before becoming partner, Roesler managed the firm’s tax practice in the same location. He grew up in Spearfish, S.D., and is a certified public accountant. His bachelor’s degree is from the University of Wyoming. He is licensed in Colorado and Wyoming.

RLR Certified Public Accountants & Advisors is a community-based firm serving Northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.