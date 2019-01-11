Anadarko appoints new director of government relations

DENVER — Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC) has appointed a new director of government relations for the Rocky Mountain region.
The Greeley Tribune reports that Anadarko has named Joe Milczewski to the position, through which he will direct the company’s government relations in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Milczewski will relocate to Denver from Cheyenne, Wyo., where he directed government relations for Anadarko in Wyoming.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Anadarko owns Ker McGee, the largest oil producer in Weld County.
DENVER — Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC) has appointed a new director of government relations for the Rocky Mountain region.
The Greeley Tribune reports that Anadarko has named Joe Milczewski to the position, through which he will direct the company’s government relations in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Milczewski will relocate to Denver from Cheyenne, Wyo., where he directed government relations for Anadarko in Wyoming.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Anadarko owns Ker McGee, the largest oil producer in Weld County.
…