Anadarko appoints new director of government relations

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC) has appointed a new director of government relations for the Rocky Mountain region.

The Greeley Tribune reports that Anadarko has named Joe Milczewski to the position, through which he will direct the company’s government relations in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Milczewski will relocate to Denver from Cheyenne, Wyo., where he directed government relations for Anadarko in Wyoming.

Anadarko owns Ker McGee, the largest oil producer in Weld County.

 

