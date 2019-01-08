Longmont aerospace company Roccor names new CEO

LONGMONT — A new executive is taking the helm of a Longmont-based aerospace company. Chris Pearson on Jan. 1 assumed the position of CEO for Roccor Inc., a military and aerospace component supplier in the small-satellite market.

He replaces Doug Campbell, who assumed a full-time position as CEO of a sister company, Louisville-based Solid Power Inc., a developer of all solid-state rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles. Campbell will remain engaged with Roccor as chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“Doug Campbell’s vision and leadership have built a company with a solid foundation, outstanding culture, and the talent and resources for limitless growth,” Pearson said in a written statement. “The opportunity that lies ahead is vast and the ability to lead this next chapter is humbling and exhilarating.”

Roccor and Solid Power were both co-founded by Campbell in 2012. Campbell simultaneously led both companies through their founding, early-stage operations, and into their current high-growth mode, including rankings on BizWest’s Mercury 100 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley.

“Both companies have been wildly successful, experiencing considerable growth within their markets over the past one to two years,” Campbell said in a written statement. “It was never my intent to lead both companies forever and now is the time to transition both to full-time leadership in order to position them for their next stage of growth. Chris Pearson’s strong business development background and deep relationships in the aerospace industry make him exactly the right CEO for Roccor to accelerate the company’s growth. Similarly, this transition also allows me to focus on leading Solid Power’s next stage of growth.”

Pearson joined Roccor in March 2016 as vice president, Space Flight Programs. A native of the United Kingdom, he began his aerospace career at Airbus and later joined ABSL. He moved to Colorado in 2004, where he stood-up the U.S. operations of ABSL Space Products and led the company’s growth until its acquisition by Enersys in 2011. He later joined Surrey Satellite Technology U.S. and Moog, leading their advanced spacecraft system programs.