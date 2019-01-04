Fort Collins medical office sells for $1.6M

FORT COLLINS — A 5,174-square-foot medical office building at 4674 Snow Mesa Drive in Fort Collins was sold last month for $1,625,000.

Med Peds Properties LLC was the seller and Snow Mesa 4674-2 LLC, which Colorado Secretary of State records show is registered to an address in Timnath, is listed as the buyer.

The medical offices are fully leased, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the buyer. UCHealth is one of the major tenants.

“This acquisition provided the buyer with a solid investment in a good tenant with a fantastic location,” Brian Mannlein, Cushman & Wakefield Fort Collins director, said in a prepared statement. “Having a medical office in southeast Fort Collins continues to be a desirable product for investors, and having a long-term lease with UCHealth only bolstered the deal.”