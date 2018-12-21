State reaches settlement on I-70 expansion with health study

DENVER — Opponents of I-70 expansion through northeast Denver and transportation officials reached a settlement on Thursday that includes a community health study and the planting of trees in neighborhoods, both of which the state will pay for.

The deal closes the last of the major legal challenges the project faced and should have little impact on the $1.2 billion endeavor, the Denver Post reports. It does, however, ease critics’ feelings over the potential health impacts and air pollution the expanded freeway could cause.

The state will pay $550,000 for an independent health study in the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods. They also must pay $25,000 for the participation of a nationally recognized public health expert to sit on the steering committee. They will pay an additional $25,000 for trees in affected neighborhoods and trees and vines along the sound walls.