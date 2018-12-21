Propelled by Farm Bill, Joy Organics aims for wholesale partnerships nationwide

FORT COLLINS — Following the recent passage of the Farm Bill, which legalized hemp products nationwide, Fort Collins-based CBD product manufacturer Joy Organics is seeking wholesale customers in all 50 states.
“Now is a better time than ever to easily share in the market boom by becoming a wholesale partner with Joy Organics,” chief partnership officer Todd Smith said in a statement.
Joy Organics’ wholesale partners receive product discounts of 50 to 60 percent, according to a company news release.
