Hope Foods raises $2 million in equity offering

LOUISVILLE — Hope Foods LLC, makers of hummus and other spreads, has closed on $2 million in capital.

The funds are being raised through an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 19. The date of first sale was Dec. 7. Hope Foods previously did business as Hope Hummus LLC.

“In December 2018, Boulder Investment Group Reprise made its second investment in Hope Foods, adding $2M in growth capital for expanded opportunities in the refrigerated dips and spreads space,” the company said in an emailed statement to BizWest regarding the capital raise.

Louisville-based Hope makes several varieties of hummus, including new flavors like Black Garlic Hummus and Buffalo Bleu. The company also makes guacamole, including flavors like Green Chile and Spicy Mango.