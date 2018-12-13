Urban-gro adds Denver office

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc., a cultivation systems integrator and agricultural-technology firm for commercial cannabis cultivators, has opened an additional Denver office in Lower Highlands, or LoHi.

The new location will support the company’s Soleil Technology team as it continues to recruit and onboard developers and systems engineers.

“We are focused on the continued development of our Soleil Technology platform as more and more cannabis cultivators are recognizing our sense and control technology to be the most advanced in today’s cultivation industry,“ Brad Nattrass, CEO of urban-gro, said in a written statement. “In order to meet the growing demands of our wide range of customers we have expanded our technology team under the leadership of our newly appointed CTO, Larry Dodson. Housing our technology team in Denver is expected to provide urban-gro with additional access to diverse candidates with sought-after skills in the tech space. We look forward to bringing more people on board to help further our mission of being the leader in agriculture technology serving commercial cultivators.”

The systems integrator and ag-tech firm currently has 53 employees and serves more than 500 commercial cannabis cultivation facilities globally. Soleil delivers data-driven micro climate information using high-density sense and control technology to improve crop quality, consistency, and operational efficiencies.