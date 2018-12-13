SomaLogic to partner with Decode Genetics on protein analysis

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc., a Boulder-based bioscience firm, is partnering with Amgen subsidiary Decode Genetics to help improve understanding of how proteins impact human health and disease.

SomaLogic will analyze up to 40,000 Decode samples with the company’s SOMAscan technology, which can rapidly measure the levels of 5,000 proteins in each sample, according to a SomaLogic news release. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Decode will use the data gleaned from SomaLogic’s analysis for therapeutic drug discovery and development. SomaLogic will use the results and related clinical information to further develop clinical applications of the SOMAscan assay in an effort to improve health management, the release said.

“This collaboration with Decode gives us an exciting opportunity to work with one of the most highly characterized and understood datasets in the world, as well as with world-class genomic and pharmaceutical scientists,” SomaLogic chief medical officer Stephen Williams said in a prepared statement. “We are undertaking together the largest protein study ever performed — over 200 million individual protein measurements — to gain substantial new knowledge about normal and disease biology across many common and rare conditions.”