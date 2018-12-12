These were the most searched-for terms in Denver in 2018

DENVER — Denver residents wanted to know the latest on sports, the lottery and three tragic celebrity deaths, according to Google’s list of most-searched topics in the area.

Google’s 18th Annual Year in Search shows the topics that had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2018 compared with 2017.

Denver’s 10 most-searched topics were:

World Cup. Mac Miller. Anthony Bourdain. Colorado Avalanche. Kate Spade. Black Panther. Demi Lovato. Mega MIllion. Hurricane Florence. Election Results.

Denver’s biggest search terms are largely in line with the rest of the United States. The term “World Cup” was the most-searched phrase in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Portland, Seattle, Nashville, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Kansas City, Miami, Baltimore, Indianapolis and San Diego.

It was also the top search term in the United States as a whole, followed by Hurricane Florence, Mac Miller, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain, Black Panther, Mega Millions Results, Stan Lee, Demi Lovato and Election Results.