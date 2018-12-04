Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Evans hires new development director

By BizWest Staff — 

EVANS — Evans has hired a new community development director to guide development and public works in the community.

The Greeley Tribune reported that Randy Ready, the former town manager in Frisco, started as public works director this week.

Ready assumes a position with a new title intended to include all the job’s responsibilities, including transportation and overseeing development. His predecessor is still with the city as land use planning manager.

Before Frisco, Ready worked in Aspen. He grew up in Canon City.

 

