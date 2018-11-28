Surna hires new CEO

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA), designer and manufacturer of environmental control systems for cannabis-cultivation facilities, has named a new CEO.

Anthony K. McDonald, who goes by Tony, will be the company’s new CEO and president.

McDonald joined the company’s board as an independent member in September 2018. He is a former consultant at KPMG with private equity and M&A experience. He most recently spent 10 years building a manufacturer and marketer of innovative HVAC systems. He has an engineering degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

McDonald is replacing Chris Bechtel, who resigned for personal reasons as Surna’s CEO, president and a director on Nov. 26.

“Chris Bechtel, a successful entrepreneur and significant investor in Surna, joined Surna out of retirement over a year ago at a critical point to help stabilize the company’s operations,” Timothy J. Keating, Surna’s chairman of the Board, said in a prepared statement.

Keating said that Bechtel improved the company’s management with new hires, expanded its sales footprint and improved its engineering services and product offerings.

“We are equally fortunate to be able to pass the leadership baton to someone of Tony’s caliber and experience,” Keating added. “Tony, who resides in the Boulder area, has a mandate to strategically position Surna as a leading engineering and technology solutions provider in the fast-growing and rapidly evolving cannabis industry. With a solid operational foundation now in place, we will look to Tony to develop and articulate the company’s blueprint for the future.”