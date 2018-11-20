Brava Diagnostics raises $4 million to bring acute care tests to clinical trial

BOULDER — Brava Diagnostics Inc., a Boulder biotech company, has raised $4 million in capital.

The company is raising the funds through an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 15.

Byron Hewett, CEO of Brava, said the company specializes in acute care diagnostics, such for the diagnosis and management of heart attacks. Brava is developing its diagnostic tests using a platform developed by MBio Diagnostics — another Boulder-based company.

Hewett said the $4 million the company has raised is going toward finishing the cartridge-and-reader system MBio is developing and to get Brava’s tests ready for clinical trials.

Hewett added that MBio is also partnering with another local company, Heska Corp. in Loveland, to use its cartridge system for veterinary diagnostics.