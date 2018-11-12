Tharp Cabinet to move to bigger Loveland facility

LOVELAND — The Tharp Cabinet Co. plans to move to a larger facility at 380 W. 37th St. in Loveland in early 2019, according to a company news release.
The cabinet manufacturer currently occupies about a total 93,000 square feet in seven buildings on Denver Avenue. The new facility will be a single, 170,000-square-foot building.
The new facility will help Tharp expand its product line and boost its 135-person workforce, the release said.
“We are very excited to be staying in Loveland because it’s the best location for our customers and employees,” Tharp president Garth Rummery said in a prepared statement. “The much nicer new space will allow us to meet our increasing customer demand and allow us to attract top talent, which continues to be a challenge in this job market.”
The new location is the former home of QuadGraphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), which operated a regional telephone directory printing business.
