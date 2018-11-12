CU to add connection between business, engineering schools

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Board of Regents recently approved a $45-million building addition that will physically connect CU Boulder’s College of Engineering and Applied Science to the Leeds School of Business,

according to school news release.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring on the addition, which includes nearly 30,000 square feet of renovation of existing space and construction of 45,000 square feet of new space.

Pending final approval by the Colorado legislature’s Capital Development Committee, completion is planned by the end of 2020. The project is being funded primarily with donor philanthropy.

The addition will include an innovation and entrepreneurship hub where students from any discipline can collaborate with business and engineering students, faculty and local business leaders, as well as four technologically-enabled, active-learning classrooms to foster collaborative teamwork and experiential learning, the release said.

“Business is becoming more collaborative, dynamic and technologically-advanced every day,” Leeds Dean Sharon Matusik said in a prepared statement. “This project is so much more than a building expansion. We are breaking down traditional disciplinary boundaries and building cross-functional competencies in our students.”