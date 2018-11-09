Scout Clean Energy to build $150M wind farm in Indiana

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a Boulder-based renewable energy firm, was recently granted permits to build a $150-million wind farm in Jay County, Indiana.

Plans for the 130 megawatt project, called Bitter Ridge Wind Farm, call for the installation of as many as 59 wind turbines across about 12,000 acres, according to a Scout news release.

“We are very pleased to have received the final approval necessary for the Bitter Ridge Wind Farm to move forward,” said Scout CEO Michael Rucker said in a statement. “This is Scout’s first wind power project in Indiana and this milestone follows closely on the heels of our successful completion in September of the 200MW Persimmon Creek wind farm in Oklahoma.”

Construction on the farm is expected to start in 2019.