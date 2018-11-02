Old Chicago parent firm CraftWorks buys Logan’s Roadhouse

BROOMFIELD — CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., the Broomfield-based parent firm behind Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and other restaurant chains, has bought Logan’s Roadhouse.

Logan’s, a Nashville, Tenn.-headquartered chain of steakhouses, has 204 corporate and franchise restaurants in 22 states.

CraftWorks has formed a new holding company, CraftWorks Holdings, which will have a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants, according to a company news release. The holding company will be led by Logan’s current CEO Hazem Ouf.

“By creating CraftWorks Holdings, we have laid the foundation for a premiere restaurant & brewery holding company to provide long-term growth opportunities for our brands, team members and franchise partners and established a platform that is well positioned for future growth and acquisitions,” Ouf said in a prepared statement.

Ouf been CEO at Logan’s Roadhouse since 2017. Previously, he spent eight years leading American Blue Ribbon Holdings, which includes restaurant brands such as O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurant and Pub, Village Inn, Bakers Square and Legendary Baking.